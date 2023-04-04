NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL): Investors are paying attention to this stock

At the end of the latest market close, NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) was valued at $2.90. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.07 while reaching the peak value of $3.3699 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.07. The stock current value is $3.20.Recently in News on April 3, 2023, NGL Energy Partners LP Completes Divestiture of Marine Assets, 23 Unsecured Note Redemption and Debt and Leverage Update. NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) (“NGL,” “our,” “we,” or the “Partnership”) is announcing the completion of the Marine asset sale, redemption of the all 7.5% unsecured senior notes due in November 2023 (“2023 Notes”) together with updates on debt, and leverage at March 31, 2023. Highlights include:. You can read further details here

NGL Energy Partners LP had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.03 on 03/07/23, with the lowest value was $1.00 for the same time period, recorded on 12/15/22.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) full year performance was 44.14%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, NGL Energy Partners LP shares are logging -20.60% during the 52-week period from high price, and 220.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.00 and $4.03.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2279480 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) recorded performance in the market was 164.46%, having the revenues showcasing 164.46% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 418.75M, as it employees total of 842 workers.

Market experts do have their say about NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the NGL Energy Partners LP a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.94, with a change in the price was noted +1.75. In a similar fashion, NGL Energy Partners LP posted a movement of +120.69% for the period of last 100 days, recording 964,039 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NGL is recording 6.61 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 5.99.

Technical breakdown of NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL)

Raw Stochastic average of NGL Energy Partners LP in the period of last 50 days is set at 66.26%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 49.70%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 37.37% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 32.39%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of NGL Energy Partners LP, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 164.46%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 146.15%, alongside a boost of 44.14% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 15.11% in the 7-day charts and went up by -9.35% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 164.46% during last recorded quarter.