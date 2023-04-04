NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE): Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

At the end of the latest market close, NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) was valued at $77.08. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $77.05 while reaching the peak value of $77.05 and lowest value recorded on the day was $75.80. The stock current value is $76.67.Recently in News on April 3, 2023, NextEra Energy Partners, LP exercises its option to buy out an initial 25% of the outstanding minority equity interest in its Texas Pipelines convertible equity portfolio financing. NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE: NEP) today announced that during the first quarter of 2023 it exercised its option (the buyout right) to purchase 25% of the outstanding minority equity interest in its 2019 STX Midstream convertible equity portfolio financing from a fund managed by EIG, an institutional investor to the global energy sector, subject to post-closing covenants. NextEra Energy Partners provided total cash consideration of approximately $200 million for the equity interest, which exceeds the minimum buyout that was necessary to have occurred prior to June 2023. You can read further details here

NextEra Energy Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $91.35 on 08/16/22, with the lowest value was $67.22 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) full year performance was -9.49%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, NextEra Energy Inc. shares are logging -16.07% during the 52-week period from high price, and 14.06% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $67.22 and $91.35.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Utilities managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5536269 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) recorded performance in the market was -8.29%, having the revenues showcasing -8.29% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 151.41B, as it employees total of 15300 workers.

Market experts do have their say about NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE)

During the last month, 14 analysts gave the NextEra Energy Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 79.52, with a change in the price was noted -0.62. In a similar fashion, NextEra Energy Inc. posted a movement of -0.80% for the period of last 100 days, recording 8,001,798 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NEE is recording 1.66 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.41.

Technical breakdown of NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE)

Raw Stochastic average of NextEra Energy Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 48.28%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 90.53%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 93.60% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 90.27%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of NextEra Energy Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -8.29%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -2.22%, alongside a downfall of -9.49% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.63% in the 7-day charts and went down by 3.85% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -8.29% during last recorded quarter.