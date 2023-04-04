Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO): These Numbers are Too Good to be true

For the readers interested in the stock health of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO). It is currently valued at $5.45. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $5.36, after setting-off with the price of $5.15. Company’s stock value dipped to $5.125 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $5.33.Recently in News on April 3, 2023, Natura &Co sells Aesop to L’Oréal. With a strengthened financial structure, Natura &Co to focus on strategic priorities. You can read further details here

Natura &Co Holding S.A. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.34 on 04/05/22, with the lowest value was $3.61 for the same time period, recorded on 12/19/22.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) full year performance was -54.39%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Natura &Co Holding S.A. shares are logging -55.83% during the 52-week period from high price, and 50.97% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.61 and $12.34.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2144670 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) recorded performance in the market was 25.87%, having the revenues showcasing 44.56% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.66B.

Market experts do have their say about Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Natura &Co Holding S.A. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.99, with a change in the price was noted +0.37. In a similar fashion, Natura &Co Holding S.A. posted a movement of +7.31% for the period of last 100 days, recording 810,523 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO)

Raw Stochastic average of Natura &Co Holding S.A. in the period of last 50 days is set at 55.81%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 55.81%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 49.81% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 49.55%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Natura &Co Holding S.A., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 25.87%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -4.89%, alongside a downfall of -54.39% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.91% in the 7-day charts and went up by -6.03% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 44.56% during last recorded quarter.