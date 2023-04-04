Minim Inc. (MINM) is on the roll with an average volume of 947.57K in the recent 3 months

Minim Inc. (MINM) is priced at $0.09 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.105 and reached a high price of $0.105, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.11. The stock touched a low price of $0.0815.Recently in News on March 31, 2023, Minim, Inc. Announces Reverse Stock Split. via NewMediaWire – Minim, Inc. (Nasdaq: MINM), the creator of home networking products and software under the globally-recognized Motorola brand, today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors has approved a reverse stock split of its shares of common stock at a ratio of 1-for-25. The reverse stock split will become effective at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time on April 17, 2023 and Minim anticipates the Company’s common stock will open for trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market on a post-split basis on April 17, 2023 under the Company’s existing trading symbol, “MINM.”. You can read further details here

Minim Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.7699 on 04/06/22, with the lowest value was $0.0800 for the same time period, recorded on 04/03/23.

Minim Inc. (MINM) full year performance was -87.92%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Minim Inc. shares are logging -88.70% during the 52-week period from high price, and -13.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.10 and $0.77.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2090759 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Minim Inc. (MINM) recorded performance in the market was -53.72%, having the revenues showcasing -53.72% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.23M, as it employees total of 83 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Minim Inc. (MINM)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Minim Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.1805, with a change in the price was noted -0.13. In a similar fashion, Minim Inc. posted a movement of -58.72% for the period of last 100 days, recording 975,845 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MINM is recording 0.28 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Minim Inc. (MINM)

Raw Stochastic average of Minim Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 5.00%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 10.54%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 9.45% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 12.70%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Minim Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -53.72%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -58.57%, alongside a downfall of -87.92% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -25.51% in the 7-day charts and went up by -54.78% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -53.72% during last recorded quarter.