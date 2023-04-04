Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) is on the roll with an average volume of 3.24M in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT), which is $13.62 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $14.01 after opening rate of $13.67 while the lowest price it went was recorded $13.475 before closing at $12.81.Recently in News on March 22, 2023, Liberty Energy Inc. Announces Timing of Release of First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Conference Call. Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE: LBRT) announced today that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2023, after the market closes on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. Following the release, the Company will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:00 a.m. Mountain Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time) on Thursday, April 20, 2023. Presenting the Company’s results will be Chris Wright, Chief Executive Officer, Ron Gusek, President, and Michael Stock, Chief Financial Officer. You can read further details here

Liberty Energy Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $20.05 on 04/21/22, with the lowest value was $10.71 for the same time period, recorded on 07/06/22.

Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) full year performance was -8.10%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Liberty Energy Inc. shares are logging -32.07% during the 52-week period from high price, and 27.17% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.71 and $20.05.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5564492 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) recorded performance in the market was -14.93%, having the revenues showcasing -14.93% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.35B, as it employees total of 4580 workers.

Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 8 analysts gave the Liberty Energy Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 15.26, with a change in the price was noted -4.39. In a similar fashion, Liberty Energy Inc. posted a movement of -24.38% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,736,528 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LBRT is recording 0.17 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.16.

Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Liberty Energy Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 45.10%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 45.86%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 34.02% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 31.57%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Liberty Energy Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -14.93%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 7.41%, alongside a downfall of -8.10% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.53% in the 7-day charts and went up by -16.95% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -14.93% during last recorded quarter.