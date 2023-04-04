Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $27.25

At the end of the latest market close, Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) was valued at $23.90. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $23.82 while reaching the peak value of $24.40 and lowest value recorded on the day was $23.33. The stock current value is $23.44.Recently in News on March 29, 2023, Kohl’s Recognized as 2023 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence. Kohl’s is one of only four retailers to be named a 2023 Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence in Energy Management. You can read further details here

Kohl’s Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $61.84 on 04/19/22, with the lowest value was $20.90 for the same time period, recorded on 03/29/23.

Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) full year performance was -61.15%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Kohl’s Corporation shares are logging -62.10% during the 52-week period from high price, and 12.17% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $20.90 and $61.84.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1730752 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) recorded performance in the market was -7.17%, having the revenues showcasing -4.52% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.57B, as it employees total of 36000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Kohl’s Corporation (KSS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Kohl’s Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 28.24, with a change in the price was noted -5.21. In a similar fashion, Kohl’s Corporation posted a movement of -18.08% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,070,309 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for KSS is recording 1.30 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.18.

Technical breakdown of Kohl’s Corporation (KSS)

Raw Stochastic average of Kohl’s Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 18.24%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 40.97%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 40.06% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 33.47%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Kohl’s Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -7.17%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -9.98%, alongside a downfall of -61.15% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.67% in the 7-day charts and went up by -14.20% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -4.52% during last recorded quarter.