Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS): Major Movement on the Horizon

At the end of the latest market close, Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) was valued at $10.31. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $9.92 while reaching the peak value of $10.65 and lowest value recorded on the day was $9.92. The stock current value is $10.19.Recently in News on March 23, 2023, Hims & Hers Certified as a ‘Great Place to Work’. Results from a new survey of Hims & Hers’ employees has certified the company as a ‘great place to work’ for 2023. You can read further details here

Hims & Hers Health Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.04 on 03/01/23, with the lowest value was $2.72 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) full year performance was 92.27%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Hims & Hers Health Inc. shares are logging -15.37% during the 52-week period from high price, and 274.64% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.72 and $12.04.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3299532 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) recorded performance in the market was 58.97%, having the revenues showcasing 61.24% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.15B, as it employees total of 651 workers.

The Analysts eye on Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Hims & Hers Health Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.94, with a change in the price was noted +4.59. In a similar fashion, Hims & Hers Health Inc. posted a movement of +83.09% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,435,784 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HIMS is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS)

Raw Stochastic average of Hims & Hers Health Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 59.84%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 78.17%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 79.77% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 77.08%.

Considering, the past performance of Hims & Hers Health Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 58.97%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 83.28%, alongside a boost of 92.27% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.83% in the 7-day charts and went up by 1.19% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 61.24% during last recorded quarter.