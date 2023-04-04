Here is why MGO Global Inc. (MGOL) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 13.47%

MGO Global Inc. (MGOL) is priced at $1.71 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.52 and reached a high price of $1.7899, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.46. The stock touched a low price of $1.445.Recently in News on April 3, 2023, MGO Global Announces 2022 Year-End Financial Results. Company Leadership to Host Corporate Update Via Audio Webcast Tomorrow Afternoon. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, MGO Global Inc. shares are logging -89.70% during the 52-week period from high price, and 81.91% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.94 and $16.61.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1040838 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the MGO Global Inc. (MGOL) recorded performance in the market was -63.23%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 21.08M, as it employees total of 4 workers.

Specialists analysis on MGO Global Inc. (MGOL)

Trends and Technical analysis: MGO Global Inc. (MGOL)

Raw Stochastic average of MGO Global Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 28.41%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 74.76%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 54.70% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 42.40%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -63.23%. The shares increased approximately by 66.33% in the 7-day charts and went up by -11.86% in the period of the last 30 days.