Here is why Alzamend Neuro Inc. (ALZN) recent weekly performance of 8.89% shouldn’t bother you at All

At the end of the latest market close, Alzamend Neuro Inc. (ALZN) was valued at $0.43. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.44 while reaching the peak value of $0.548 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.4111. The stock current value is $0.49.Recently in News on April 3, 2023, Alzamend Neuro Announces the Initiation of a Phase I/IIA Trial for Its Immunotherapy Vaccine (ALZN002) to Treat Mild to Moderate Dementia of the Alzheimer’s Type. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALZN) (“Alzamend”), an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel products for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease (“Alzheimer’s”), bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder (“MDD”) and post-traumatic stress disorder (“PTSD”), today announced the initiation of a phase I/IIA clinical trial for its immunotherapy vaccine (ALZN002) to treat mild to moderate dementia of the Alzheimer’s type. The purpose of this trial is to assess the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of multiple ascending doses of ALZN002 compared with that of placebo in 20-30 subjects with mild to moderate morbidity. The primary goal of this clinical trial is to determine an appropriate dose of ALZN002 for treatment of patients with Alzheimer’s in a larger Phase IIB efficacy and safety clinical trial, which Alzamend expects to initiate within three months of receiving data from the initial trial. You can read further details here

Alzamend Neuro Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.5000 on 10/06/22, with the lowest value was $0.3105 for the same time period, recorded on 03/20/23.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Alzamend Neuro Inc. (ALZN) full year performance was -60.16%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Alzamend Neuro Inc. shares are logging -67.33% during the 52-week period from high price, and 57.81% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.31 and $1.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 783783 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Alzamend Neuro Inc. (ALZN) recorded performance in the market was -13.26%, having the revenues showcasing -13.26% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 47.73M, as it employees total of 4 workers.

Alzamend Neuro Inc. (ALZN) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Alzamend Neuro Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7197, with a change in the price was noted -0.58. In a similar fashion, Alzamend Neuro Inc. posted a movement of -54.21% for the period of last 100 days, recording 298,773 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ALZN is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Alzamend Neuro Inc. (ALZN): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Alzamend Neuro Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 42.10%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 74.95%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 56.86% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 51.44%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Alzamend Neuro Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -13.26%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -58.82%, alongside a downfall of -60.16% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.89% in the 7-day charts and went up by -12.50% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -13.26% during last recorded quarter.