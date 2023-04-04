Here is what you need to look for: OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS)

For the readers interested in the stock health of OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS). It is currently valued at $1.30. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.49, after setting-off with the price of $1.06. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.04 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $2.58.Recently in News on April 3, 2023, OncoSec Announces Clinical Data of the KEYNOTE-695 Trial Assessing TAVO™-EP in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Melanoma Refractory to anti-PD-1 Treatment. OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: ONCS) (the Company or OncoSec), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the patient’s immune system to target cancer cells and eradicate disease, today announced primary endpoint data from the Phase 2 KEYNOTE-695 clinical trial. This global, open-label single-arm trial is evaluating TAVO™-EP, OncoSec’s proprietary interleukin 12 (IL–12) encoding plasmid delivered by intratumoral electroporation, in combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab), Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy, in patients with unresectable or metastatic (Stage III/IV) melanoma who had confirmed disease progression after at least 12 weeks exposure to immediate prior anti-PD-1 antibody therapy (pembrolizumab or nivolumab). The last patient started treatment in December 2020; clinical database lock occurred in October 2022. The primary endpoint of overall response rate (ORR) per RECIST v1.1 assessed by blinded independent central review (BICR) was not met. You can read further details here

OncoSec Medical Incorporated had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $27.06 on 04/04/22, with the lowest value was $0.74 for the same time period, recorded on 02/23/23.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) full year performance was -94.86%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, OncoSec Medical Incorporated shares are logging -95.20% during the 52-week period from high price, and 76.39% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.74 and $27.06.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2779245 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) recorded performance in the market was -22.62%, having the revenues showcasing -22.62% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.33M, as it employees total of 40 workers.

Market experts do have their say about OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the OncoSec Medical Incorporated a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.30, with a change in the price was noted -6.62. In a similar fashion, OncoSec Medical Incorporated posted a movement of -83.59% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,924,028 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS)

Raw Stochastic average of OncoSec Medical Incorporated in the period of last 50 days is set at 20.45%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 10.61%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 30.02% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 32.35%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of OncoSec Medical Incorporated, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -22.62%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -87.89%, alongside a downfall of -94.86% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -50.76% in the 7-day charts and went down by -40.77% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -22.62% during last recorded quarter.