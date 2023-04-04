Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV): These Numbers are Too Good to be true

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV), which is $0.46 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.4479 after opening rate of $0.4333 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.39 before closing at $0.40.Recently in News on March 16, 2023, Grove to Present at the Canaccord Genuity eCommerce Sustainable Advantage Forum. Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GROV) (“Grove” or “the Company”), a leading sustainable consumer products company and certified B Corp™, today announced that the Company will participate virtually in the upcoming Canaccord Genuity eCommerce Sustainable Advantage Forum. You can read further details here

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.5033 on 06/21/22, with the lowest value was $0.1815 for the same time period, recorded on 12/20/22.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) full year performance was -95.33%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. shares are logging -96.32% during the 52-week period from high price, and 153.66% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.18 and $12.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1863227 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) recorded performance in the market was 15.39%, having the revenues showcasing 7.07% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 69.17M, as it employees total of 550 workers.

The Analysts eye on Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5189, with a change in the price was noted -0.72. In a similar fashion, Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -61.15% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,526,995 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GROV is recording 2.31 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.29.

Technical rundown of Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV)

Raw Stochastic average of Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 25.25%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 51.97%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 42.54% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 39.53%.

Considering, the past performance of Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 15.39%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -79.26%, alongside a downfall of -95.33% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 12.62% in the 7-day charts and went up by -6.04% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 7.07% during last recorded quarter.