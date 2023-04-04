Gold Fields Limited (GFI): Lucky investors are lined up for success

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Gold Fields Limited (GFI), which is $13.46 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $13.54 after opening rate of $13.33 while the lowest price it went was recorded $13.24 before closing at $13.32.Recently in News on March 30, 2023, GOLD FIELDS PUBLISHES ITS SUITE OF ANNUAL REPORTS. Gold Fields Limited (Gold Fields) (JSE, NYSE: GFI) today published its suite of annual reports on its website for the financial year ended 31 December 2022. You can read further details here

Gold Fields Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $16.92 on 04/18/22, with the lowest value was $7.03 for the same time period, recorded on 09/26/22.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) full year performance was -12.94%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Gold Fields Limited shares are logging -20.45% during the 52-week period from high price, and 91.47% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.03 and $16.92.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5803208 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Gold Fields Limited (GFI) recorded performance in the market was 30.05%, having the revenues showcasing 30.05% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 12.14B, as it employees total of 5957 workers.

Analysts verdict on Gold Fields Limited (GFI)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.04, with a change in the price was noted +4.76. In a similar fashion, Gold Fields Limited posted a movement of +54.71% for the period of last 100 days, recording 7,498,734 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GFI is recording 0.35 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.33.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Gold Fields Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 96.72%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 96.64%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 95.92% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 95.81%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Gold Fields Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 30.05%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 66.38%, alongside a downfall of -12.94% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.34% in the 7-day charts and went down by 39.34% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 30.05% during last recorded quarter.