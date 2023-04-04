Get in on this Buy-In Opportunity with T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS)

For the readers interested in the stock health of T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS). It is currently valued at $146.76. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $146.80, after setting-off with the price of $145.00. Company’s stock value dipped to $144.508 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $144.84.Recently in News on April 3, 2023, T-Mobile 5G Delivers STEM Learning Opportunities With Virtual Reality. What’s the news: T-Mobile is teaming up with Prisms of Reality (Prisms VR) to easily connect virtual reality (VR) headsets to the Un-carrier’s leading 5G network, enabling students and teachers across the country with interactive math and science lessons designed to close the opportunity gap in STEM. You can read further details here

T-Mobile US Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $154.38 on 11/02/22, with the lowest value was $120.90 for the same time period, recorded on 05/09/22.

T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) full year performance was 14.34%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, T-Mobile US Inc. shares are logging -4.94% during the 52-week period from high price, and 21.39% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $120.90 and $154.38.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5672947 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) recorded performance in the market was 4.83%, having the revenues showcasing 4.83% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 178.62B, as it employees total of 71000 workers.

Specialists analysis on T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS)

During the last month, 24 analysts gave the T-Mobile US Inc. a BUY rating, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 145.17, with a change in the price was noted -3.02. In a similar fashion, T-Mobile US Inc. posted a movement of -2.02% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,230,067 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TMUS is recording 1.13 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.04.

Trends and Technical analysis: T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS)

Raw Stochastic average of T-Mobile US Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 59.01%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 99.49%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 82.98% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 71.89%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 4.83%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 9.38%, alongside a boost of 14.34% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.99% in the 7-day charts and went down by 3.42% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 4.83% during last recorded quarter.