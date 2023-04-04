Don’t Miss Out on this Buy-In Window for Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO), which is $0.79 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.7868 after opening rate of $0.71 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.71 before closing at $0.71.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.8500 on 06/21/22, with the lowest value was $0.3010 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) full year performance was -29.75%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Mereo BioPharma Group plc shares are logging -57.47% during the 52-week period from high price, and 161.40% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.30 and $1.85.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 812702 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) recorded performance in the market was 4.91%, having the revenues showcasing 4.91% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 98.34M.

Specialists analysis on Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8341, with a change in the price was noted -0.03. In a similar fashion, Mereo BioPharma Group plc posted a movement of -3.66% for the period of last 100 days, recording 794,153 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO)

Raw Stochastic average of Mereo BioPharma Group plc in the period of last 50 days is set at 18.15%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 42.17%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 18.79% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 13.48%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 4.91%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -8.63%, alongside a downfall of -29.75% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.14% in the 7-day charts and went up by -16.65% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 4.91% during last recorded quarter.