Don’t Miss Out on this Buy-In Window for Camber Energy Inc. (CEI)

For the readers interested in the stock health of Camber Energy Inc. (CEI). It is currently valued at $1.79. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.89, after setting-off with the price of $1.76. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.62 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.58.Recently in News on March 29, 2023, Camber Energy Provides Update on Annual Filing. Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE American:CEI) (“Camber” or the “Company”) filed on March 17, 2023 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on Form 10-K, the Company’s Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2022 (the “Annual Report”). You can read further details here

Camber Energy Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $54.5000 on 04/18/22, with the lowest value was $1.2000 for the same time period, recorded on 03/17/23.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) full year performance was -95.77%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Camber Energy Inc. shares are logging -96.72% during the 52-week period from high price, and 49.17% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.20 and $54.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3165420 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) recorded performance in the market was -11.39%, having the revenues showcasing -11.39% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 33.99M.

The Analysts eye on Camber Energy Inc. (CEI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Camber Energy Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.8767, with a change in the price was noted -5.78. In a similar fashion, Camber Energy Inc. posted a movement of -76.34% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,772,575 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Camber Energy Inc. (CEI)

Raw Stochastic average of Camber Energy Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 46.09%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 85.51%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 67.52% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 54.77%.

Considering, the past performance of Camber Energy Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -11.39%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -81.64%, alongside a downfall of -95.77% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 26.06% in the 7-day charts and went up by 0.56% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -11.39% during last recorded quarter.