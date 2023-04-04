D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS): Does this stock hold the most enticing factor today?

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) is priced at $1.10 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.34 and reached a high price of $1.34, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.34. The stock touched a low price of $1.0601.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.8100 on 04/05/22, with the lowest value was $0.5918 for the same time period, recorded on 06/30/22.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) full year performance was -51.54%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. shares are logging -60.85% during the 52-week period from high price, and 85.87% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.59 and $2.81.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2379138 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) recorded performance in the market was 66.67%, having the revenues showcasing 66.67% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 358.57M, as it employees total of 3789 workers.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8799, with a change in the price was noted +0.39. In a similar fashion, D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. posted a movement of +55.35% for the period of last 100 days, recording 724,522 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HEPS is recording 0.14 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.05.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the period of last 50 days is set at 50.38%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 50.38%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 74.44% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 85.22%.

If we look into the earlier routines of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 66.67%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 14.20%, alongside a downfall of -51.54% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -7.56% in the 7-day charts and went down by 29.41% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 66.67% during last recorded quarter.