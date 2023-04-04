Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CMND): Recent activity puts odds in your favor

Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CMND) is priced at $0.42 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.15 and reached a high price of $1.20, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.03. The stock touched a low price of $0.9192.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Clearmind Medicine Inc. shares are logging -97.57% during the 52-week period from high price, and -54.80% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.92 and $17.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3710921 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CMND) recorded performance in the market was -86.85%, having the revenues showcasing -86.73% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.03M.

Analysts verdict on Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CMND)

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CMND is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CMND): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Clearmind Medicine Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.87%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.87%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 1.53% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 1.71%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Clearmind Medicine Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -86.85%. The shares increased approximately by -73.87% in the 7-day charts and went up by -86.33% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -86.73% during last recorded quarter.