Buying a Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) is possibly the most advantageous right now

Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) is priced at $0.38 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.3534 and reached a high price of $0.38, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.34. The stock touched a low price of $0.345.Recently in News on March 24, 2023, Recon Technology, Ltd Reports Financial Results for the First Six Months of Fiscal Year 2023. Recon Technology, Ltd (NASDAQ: RCON) (“Recon” or the “Company”), a China-based independent solutions integrator in the oilfield service and environmental protection, electric power and coal chemical industries, today announced its financial results for the first six months of fiscal year 2023. You can read further details here

Recon Technology Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.1300 on 03/01/23, with the lowest value was $0.2827 for the same time period, recorded on 03/20/23.

Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) full year performance was -64.89%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Recon Technology Ltd. shares are logging -82.20% during the 52-week period from high price, and 34.14% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.28 and $2.13.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 634671 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) recorded performance in the market was -69.90%, having the revenues showcasing -69.90% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 13.60M, as it employees total of 188 workers.

Analysts verdict on Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.1686, with a change in the price was noted -0.70. In a similar fashion, Recon Technology Ltd. posted a movement of -64.89% for the period of last 100 days, recording 664,670 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RCON is recording 0.06 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Recon Technology Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 5.22%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 8.64%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 4.96% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 3.00%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Recon Technology Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -69.90%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -33.37%, alongside a downfall of -64.89% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 28.54% in the 7-day charts and went up by -79.05% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -69.90% during last recorded quarter.