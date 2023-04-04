BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP) market price of $4.62 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP) was valued at $5.23. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $5.18 while reaching the peak value of $5.18 and lowest value recorded on the day was $4.47. The stock current value is $4.62.Recently in News on March 31, 2023, BGC Partners Updates its Outlook for the First Quarter of 2023. BGC Partners, Inc. (Nasdaq: BGCP) (“BGC Partners” or “BGC” or the “Company”), a leading global brokerage and financial technology company, today announced that it has updated its outlook for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. You can read further details here

BGC Partners Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.51 on 03/16/23, with the lowest value was $3.00 for the same time period, recorded on 05/24/22.

BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP) full year performance was 5.00%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, BGC Partners Inc. shares are logging -16.15% during the 52-week period from high price, and 54.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.00 and $5.51.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5976436 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP) recorded performance in the market was 22.55%, having the revenues showcasing 22.55% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.76B, as it employees total of 3818 workers.

The Analysts eye on BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the BGC Partners Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.39, with a change in the price was noted +0.67. In a similar fashion, BGC Partners Inc. posted a movement of +16.96% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,761,817 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BGCP is recording 1.58 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.58.

Technical rundown of BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP)

Raw Stochastic average of BGC Partners Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 37.76%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 14.42%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 51.39% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 57.44%.

Considering, the past performance of BGC Partners Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 22.55%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 47.13%, alongside a boost of 5.00% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -8.51% in the 7-day charts and went up by -11.83% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 22.55% during last recorded quarter.