Athersys Inc. (ATHX) Quarterly Performance is 23.81%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, Athersys Inc. (ATHX) was valued at $1.23. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.25 while reaching the peak value of $1.2501 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.9482. The stock current value is $1.04.Recently in News on March 31, 2023, Athersys Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Business Highlights. Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHX) today announced financial results for the three and 12 months ended December 31, 2022, and provided a business update. You can read further details here

Athersys Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $33.2500 on 04/11/22, with the lowest value was $0.5031 for the same time period, recorded on 11/21/22.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Athersys Inc. (ATHX) full year performance was -93.13%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Athersys Inc. shares are logging -96.87% during the 52-week period from high price, and 106.72% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.50 and $33.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 577912 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Athersys Inc. (ATHX) recorded performance in the market was 23.81%, having the revenues showcasing 23.81% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 13.36M, as it employees total of 104 workers.

The Analysts eye on Athersys Inc. (ATHX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Athersys Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.1476, with a change in the price was noted -1.22. In a similar fashion, Athersys Inc. posted a movement of -53.98% for the period of last 100 days, recording 528,471 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Athersys Inc. (ATHX)

Raw Stochastic average of Athersys Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 8.81%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 13.27%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 12.23% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 12.11%.

Considering, the past performance of Athersys Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 23.81%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -43.78%, alongside a downfall of -93.13% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -22.10% in the 7-day charts and went up by -32.03% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 23.81% during last recorded quarter.