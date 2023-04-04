Analysts Mean recommendation for Micron Technology Inc. (MU) was 2.30: Is this the key time?

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) is priced at $59.61 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $59.805 and reached a high price of $59.805, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $60.34. The stock touched a low price of $57.87.Recently in News on March 28, 2023, Micron Technology, Inc. Reports Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2023. Achieving technology milestones while cutting expenses and reducing supply. You can read further details here

Micron Technology Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $78.18 on 04/04/22, with the lowest value was $48.43 for the same time period, recorded on 12/22/22.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) full year performance was -23.47%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Micron Technology Inc. shares are logging -24.46% during the 52-week period from high price, and 23.08% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $48.43 and $78.91.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 23479217 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Micron Technology Inc. (MU) recorded performance in the market was 19.27%, having the revenues showcasing 19.27% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 68.01B, as it employees total of 48000 workers.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 22 analysts gave the Micron Technology Inc. a BUY rating, 5 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 57.36, with a change in the price was noted +3.05. In a similar fashion, Micron Technology Inc. posted a movement of +5.39% for the period of last 100 days, recording 15,750,579 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MU is recording 0.26 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.25.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Micron Technology Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 58.75%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 58.75%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 70.78% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 79.08%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Micron Technology Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 19.27%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 18.98%, alongside a downfall of -23.47% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.30% in the 7-day charts and went down by 4.98% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 19.27% during last recorded quarter.