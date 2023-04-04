Analysts Mean recommendation for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) was 2.10: Is this the key time?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP), which is $4.13 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $4.175 after opening rate of $4.10 while the lowest price it went was recorded $4.02 before closing at $4.08.Recently in News on February 27, 2023, Ardagh Metal Packaging Invests in NOMOQ. Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMP) is delighted to announce it has acquired a majority share in innovative digital can printers NOMOQ, in a move that extends AMP’s industry-leading support of newcomers to the beverage market. The Switzerland-based start-up, founded in 2021, promises beautifully printed cans with short lead times and “NO Minimum Order Quantity” – hence the name. Their extreme versatility and customer-centric proposition allows beverage companies of every size to flex their creativity and produce stunning packs with almost limitless colour options and photorealistic graphics. You can read further details here

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.33 on 04/05/22, with the lowest value was $3.65 for the same time period, recorded on 03/24/23.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) full year performance was -49.20%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. shares are logging -50.77% during the 52-week period from high price, and 13.02% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.65 and $8.39.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 7919224 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) recorded performance in the market was -14.14%, having the revenues showcasing -14.14% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.43B, as it employees total of 6300 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.77, with a change in the price was noted -0.44. In a similar fashion, Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. posted a movement of -9.63% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,827,153 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AMBP is recording 7.89 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 7.75.

Technical breakdown of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP)

Raw Stochastic average of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. in the period of last 50 days is set at 21.18%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 55.27%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 43.33% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 35.19%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -14.14%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -14.67%, alongside a downfall of -49.20% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.83% in the 7-day charts and went up by -10.41% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -14.14% during last recorded quarter.