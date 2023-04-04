Agenus Inc. (AGEN): Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) is priced at $1.57 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.52 and reached a high price of $1.59, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.52. The stock touched a low price of $1.50.Recently in News on March 30, 2023, Agenus Announces Dividend of 5 Million Shares of MiNK Therapeutics. Agenus Inc. (Nasdaq: AGEN), an immuno-oncology company with a pipeline of immunological agents targeting cancer and infectious disease, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of 5 million shares of common stock of its subsidiary, MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (“MiNK”), to shareholders of Agenus as of April 17, 2023 (the “Record Date”). MiNK is a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing allogeneic, invariant natural killer T cell therapies and operates as a separate publicly traded company. You can read further details here

Agenus Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.3700 on 11/16/22, with the lowest value was $1.2500 for the same time period, recorded on 06/14/22.

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) full year performance was -36.18%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Agenus Inc. shares are logging -53.41% during the 52-week period from high price, and 25.60% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.25 and $3.37.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5471763 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Agenus Inc. (AGEN) recorded performance in the market was -34.58%, having the revenues showcasing -34.58% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 497.96M, as it employees total of 533 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Agenus Inc. (AGEN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Agenus Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.3246, with a change in the price was noted -0.82. In a similar fashion, Agenus Inc. posted a movement of -34.31% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,733,819 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Agenus Inc. (AGEN)

Raw Stochastic average of Agenus Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 11.68%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 26.89%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 17.37% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 16.11%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Agenus Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -34.58%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -23.41%, alongside a downfall of -36.18% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.64% in the 7-day charts and went up by -19.90% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -34.58% during last recorded quarter.