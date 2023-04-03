Why is Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA) down -99.54% from the day 1 this year?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA), which is $0.04 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.0415 after opening rate of $0.0393 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.0382 before closing at $0.04.

Exela Technologies Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.6020 on 04/01/22, with the lowest value was $0.0322 for the same time period, recorded on 03/29/23.

Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA) full year performance was -99.54%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Exela Technologies Inc. shares are logging -99.59% during the 52-week period from high price, and 20.81% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.03 and $9.60.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 80058868 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA) recorded performance in the market was -52.56%, having the revenues showcasing -54.61% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 45.08M, as it employees total of 16500 workers.

The Analysts eye on Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Exela Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.0991, with a change in the price was noted -0.15. In a similar fashion, Exela Technologies Inc. posted a movement of -79.82% for the period of last 100 days, recording 115,277,641 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA)

Raw Stochastic average of Exela Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 11.80%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 17.72%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 12.80% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 7.72%.

Considering, the past performance of Exela Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -52.56%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -91.41%, alongside a downfall of -99.54% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.26% in the 7-day charts and went up by -42.71% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -54.61% during last recorded quarter.