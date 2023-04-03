Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX): This Stock is set to Soar Above its Peers

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX), which is $17.69 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $17.60 after opening rate of $17.385 while the lowest price it went was recorded $16.27 before closing at $16.65.Recently in News on March 30, 2023, Viking Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $250 Million Public Offering of Common Stock. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (“Viking”) (Nasdaq: VKTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 17,242,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $14.50 per share. Gross proceeds, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $250.0 million. In addition, Viking has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 2,586,300 additional shares of its common stock on the same terms and conditions. The offering is expected to close on or about April 3, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Viking Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $18.01 on 04/03/23, with the lowest value was $2.02 for the same time period, recorded on 06/16/22.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) full year performance was 489.67%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging 0.51% during the 52-week period from high price, and 775.74% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.02 and $17.60.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2413484 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) recorded performance in the market was 88.19%, having the revenues showcasing 88.19% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.36B, as it employees total of 21 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX)

During the last month, 9 analysts gave the Viking Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.44, with a change in the price was noted +13.35. In a similar fashion, Viking Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of +314.12% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,171,462 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VKTX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX)

Raw Stochastic average of Viking Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 95.80%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.61%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 94.53% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 95.25%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Viking Therapeutics Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 88.19%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 550.37%, alongside a boost of 489.67% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 93.97% in the 7-day charts and went up by 49.54% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 88.19% during last recorded quarter.