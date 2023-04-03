Tingo Group Inc. (TIO): Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Tingo Group Inc. (TIO), which is $1.05 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.13 after opening rate of $1.13 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.9401 before closing at $1.13.Recently in News on March 31, 2023, Fintech and Agri-Fintech Company, Tingo Group, Inc., Reports Full Year 2022 Financial Results. Acquisition of 100% of Tingo Mobile Completed on November 30, 2022, making the Company significantly profitable from December 1, 2022. You can read further details here

Tingo Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.3500 on 11/28/22, with the lowest value was $0.4100 for the same time period, recorded on 04/28/22.

Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) full year performance was 64.47%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tingo Group Inc. shares are logging -22.22% during the 52-week period from high price, and 156.10% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.41 and $1.35.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1206038 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) recorded performance in the market was 26.51%, having the revenues showcasing 34.63% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 177.90M, as it employees total of 431 workers.

Specialists analysis on Tingo Group Inc. (TIO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Tingo Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.9586, with a change in the price was noted +0.37. In a similar fashion, Tingo Group Inc. posted a movement of +53.28% for the period of last 100 days, recording 414,892 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TIO is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Tingo Group Inc. (TIO)

Raw Stochastic average of Tingo Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 72.57%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 74.61%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 86.07% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 71.81%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 26.51%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 52.17%, alongside a boost of 64.47% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 32.93% in the 7-day charts and went up by 15.13% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 34.63% during last recorded quarter.