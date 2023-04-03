The Stars are Aligning for Holders of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI)

For the readers interested in the stock health of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI). It is currently valued at $2.44. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.98.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $16.12 on 04/06/22, with the lowest value was $0.58 for the same time period, recorded on 12/30/22.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) full year performance was -70.50%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. shares are logging -84.86% during the 52-week period from high price, and 320.69% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.58 and $16.12.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 29703931 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) recorded performance in the market was 262.18%, having the revenues showcasing 285.59% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 279.50M, as it employees total of 665 workers.

The Analysts eye on BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.00, with a change in the price was noted +1.33. In a similar fashion, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +119.82% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,130,100 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI)

Raw Stochastic average of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 17.68%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 40.79%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 27.92% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 22.37%.

Considering, the past performance of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 262.18%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 57.42%, alongside a downfall of -70.50% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 29.79% in the 7-day charts and went up by -14.08% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 285.59% during last recorded quarter.