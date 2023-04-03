The clock is ticking: Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR)

At the end of the latest market close, Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) was valued at $162.93. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $160.01 while reaching the peak value of $163.08 and lowest value recorded on the day was $158.59. The stock current value is $153.71.Recently in News on April 3, 2023, Extra Space Storage & Life Storage Combine to Form the Preeminent Storage Operator. Creates the largest storage operator and one of the largest REITs in the RMZ. You can read further details here

Extra Space Storage Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $222.35 on 04/20/22, with the lowest value was $139.97 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/23.

Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) full year performance was -25.24%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Extra Space Storage Inc. shares are logging -30.87% during the 52-week period from high price, and 9.82% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $139.97 and $222.35.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6249397 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) recorded performance in the market was 4.44%, having the revenues showcasing 4.44% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 21.44B, as it employees total of 4781 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Extra Space Storage Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 155.98, with a change in the price was noted +1.05. In a similar fashion, Extra Space Storage Inc. posted a movement of +0.69% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,083,615 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EXR is recording 2.25 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.25.

Technical breakdown of Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR)

Raw Stochastic average of Extra Space Storage Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 21.30%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 23.77%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 46.60% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 42.51%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Extra Space Storage Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 4.44%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -11.00%, alongside a downfall of -25.24% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.23% in the 7-day charts and went up by -9.11% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 4.44% during last recorded quarter.