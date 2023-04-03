Take note of this Trade Activity: Suncor Energy Inc. (SU)

At the end of the latest market close, Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) was valued at $31.05. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $31.00 while reaching the peak value of $31.30 and lowest value recorded on the day was $30.775. The stock current value is $32.84.Recently in News on March 24, 2023, Suncor Energy Announces Daniel Romasko to Join Board of Directors. Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – March 24, 2023) – Suncor Energy (TSX: SU) (NYSE: SU) today announced the appointment of Daniel (Dan) Romasko to the company’s Board of Directors. Mr. Romasko’s appointment is pursuant to the cooperation agreement with Elliott Investment Management dated July 16, 2022 as amended, and is effective March 23, 2023. You can read further details here

Suncor Energy Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $42.72 on 06/08/22, with the lowest value was $26.42 for the same time period, recorded on 09/26/22.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) full year performance was 0.77%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Suncor Energy Inc. shares are logging -23.12% during the 52-week period from high price, and 24.28% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $26.42 and $42.72.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3646378 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) recorded performance in the market was 3.50%, having the revenues showcasing 3.50% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 41.01B, as it employees total of 16558 workers.

Analysts verdict on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU)

During the last month, 11 analysts gave the Suncor Energy Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 32.63, with a change in the price was noted -3.35. In a similar fashion, Suncor Energy Inc. posted a movement of -9.26% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,915,061 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SU is recording 0.40 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.32.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Suncor Energy Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 63.87%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 67.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 48.95% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 40.43%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Suncor Energy Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 3.50%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 16.66%, alongside a boost of 0.77% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.46% in the 7-day charts and went up by -6.97% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 3.50% during last recorded quarter.