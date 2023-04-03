Take note of this Trade Activity: Genius Group Limited (GNS)

Genius Group Limited (GNS) is priced at $1.35 after the most recent trading session.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Genius Group Limited shares are logging -96.33% during the 52-week period from high price, and 348.50% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.30 and $36.75.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2423243 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Genius Group Limited (GNS) recorded performance in the market was 308.72%, having the revenues showcasing 297.06% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 33.10M, as it employees total of 241 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Genius Group Limited (GNS)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.2754, with a change in the price was noted +0.63. In a similar fashion, Genius Group Limited posted a movement of +87.47% for the period of last 100 days, recording 13,163,652 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GNS is recording 0.38 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.26.

Technical breakdown of Genius Group Limited (GNS)

Raw Stochastic average of Genius Group Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.45%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.87%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 1.05% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 1.91%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Genius Group Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 308.72%. The shares increased approximately by -38.07% in the 7-day charts and went up by -40.79% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 297.06% during last recorded quarter.