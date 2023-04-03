Take note of this Trade Activity: eMagin Corporation (EMAN)

At the end of the latest market close, eMagin Corporation (EMAN) was valued at $2.19. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.18 while reaching the peak value of $2.31 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.98. The stock current value is $2.08.

eMagin Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.31 on 03/31/23, with the lowest value was $0.55 for the same time period, recorded on 06/17/22.

eMagin Corporation (EMAN) full year performance was 79.31%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, eMagin Corporation shares are logging -9.57% during the 52-week period from high price, and 278.11% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.55 and $2.30.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1685699 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the eMagin Corporation (EMAN) recorded performance in the market was 144.71%, having the revenues showcasing 158.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 180.61M, as it employees total of 109 workers.

Analysts verdict on eMagin Corporation (EMAN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the eMagin Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.07, with a change in the price was noted +1.19. In a similar fashion, eMagin Corporation posted a movement of +132.77% for the period of last 100 days, recording 332,268 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EMAN is recording 0.67 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.57.

eMagin Corporation (EMAN): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of eMagin Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 83.48%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 82.31%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 79.89% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 71.33%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of eMagin Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 144.71%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 249.87%, alongside a boost of 79.31% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 14.29% in the 7-day charts and went down by 89.09% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 158.00% during last recorded quarter.