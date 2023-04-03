SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) is on the roll with an average volume of 12.89M in the recent 3 months

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) is priced at $2.76 after the most recent trading session.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, SoundHound AI Inc. shares are logging -84.79% during the 52-week period from high price, and 196.77% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.93 and $18.14.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 38379075 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) recorded performance in the market was 55.93%, having the revenues showcasing 167.96% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 433.21M, as it employees total of 430 workers.

Market experts do have their say about SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.00, with a change in the price was noted +0.65. In a similar fashion, SoundHound AI Inc. posted a movement of +30.81% for the period of last 100 days, recording 8,555,518 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN)

Raw Stochastic average of SoundHound AI Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 40.91%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 63.98%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 37.81% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 29.75%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of SoundHound AI Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 55.93%. The shares increased approximately by 31.43% in the 7-day charts and went up by 9.09% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 167.96% during last recorded quarter.