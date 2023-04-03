Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) was up 10.92%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Rapid7 Inc. (RPD), which is $45.91 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $46.19 after opening rate of $41.57 while the lowest price it went was recorded $41.25 before closing at $41.39.Recently in News on March 15, 2023, Rapid7 Acquires Minerva Labs to Extend Leading Managed Detection and Response Service with Ransomware Prevention Technology. Minerva’s robust technology and talented engineering team extend Rapid7’s end-to-end managed threat detection and orchestration capabilities from the endpoint to the cloud. You can read further details here

Rapid7 Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $118.25 on 04/13/22, with the lowest value was $26.49 for the same time period, recorded on 11/07/22.

Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) full year performance was -58.87%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Rapid7 Inc. shares are logging -61.17% during the 52-week period from high price, and 73.34% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $26.49 and $118.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1661090 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) recorded performance in the market was 35.11%, having the revenues showcasing 34.55% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.49B, as it employees total of 2623 workers.

Analysts verdict on Rapid7 Inc. (RPD)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 38.35, with a change in the price was noted +17.21. In a similar fashion, Rapid7 Inc. posted a movement of +59.97% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,087,133 in trading volumes.

Rapid7 Inc. (RPD): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Rapid7 Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 57.16%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 64.23%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 40.49% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 31.22%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Rapid7 Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 35.11%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 5.47%, alongside a downfall of -58.87% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 13.95% in the 7-day charts and went up by -5.38% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 34.55% during last recorded quarter.