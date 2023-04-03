Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK) was up 19.81%

At the end of the latest market close, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK) was valued at $2.12. The stock current value is $2.54.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.65 on 11/01/22, with the lowest value was $1.29 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/23.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK) full year performance was -14.48%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging -30.41% during the 52-week period from high price, and 96.90% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.29 and $3.65.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5804836 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK) recorded performance in the market was 35.83%, having the revenues showcasing 39.56% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 121.41M, as it employees total of 268 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.99, with a change in the price was noted +0.01. In a similar fashion, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted a movement of +0.40% for the period of last 100 days, recording 509,112 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK)

Raw Stochastic average of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 82.78%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 82.78%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 89.67% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 90.33%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 35.83%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 1.20%, alongside a downfall of -14.48% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 53.94% in the 7-day charts and went up by 43.50% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 39.56% during last recorded quarter.