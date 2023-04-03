Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Ford Motor Company (F) was up 2.52%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Ford Motor Company (F). It is currently valued at $12.60. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $12.63, after setting-off with the price of $12.41. Company’s stock value dipped to $12.39 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $12.29.Recently in News on March 30, 2023, PT Vale Indonesia and Huayou Sign Nickel Agreement with Ford Motor Co. Supporting Growth of the Global Sustainable EV Industry. PT Vale Indonesia Tbk and China’s Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co. today announced an agreement with global automaker Ford Motor Co., creating a three-party collaboration to advance more sustainable nickel production in Indonesia and help make electric vehicle batteries more affordable. You can read further details here

Ford Motor Company had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $17.80 on 03/29/22, with the lowest value was $10.61 for the same time period, recorded on 07/05/22.

Ford Motor Company (F) full year performance was -23.35%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ford Motor Company shares are logging -23.70% during the 52-week period from high price, and 24.77% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.10 and $16.51.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 66699656 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ford Motor Company (F) recorded performance in the market was 13.83%, having the revenues showcasing 14.71% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 48.99B, as it employees total of 173000 workers.

Ford Motor Company (F) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 12.76, with a change in the price was noted -0.91. In a similar fashion, Ford Motor Company posted a movement of -6.74% for the period of last 100 days, recording 62,031,375 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for F is recording 3.21 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.05.

Ford Motor Company (F): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Ford Motor Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 42.53%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 71.84%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 57.93% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 42.99%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Ford Motor Company, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 13.83%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 15.41%, alongside a downfall of -23.35% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.47% in the 7-day charts and went up by 0.40% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 14.71% during last recorded quarter.