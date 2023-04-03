Right Now May Be the Best Buy-In Window for Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Apple Inc. (AAPL), which is $164.90 to be very precise.

Apple Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $179.61 on 03/30/22, with the lowest value was $124.17 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) full year performance was -7.24%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Apple Inc. shares are logging -7.61% during the 52-week period from high price, and 32.80% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $124.17 and $178.49.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 68370692 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Apple Inc. (AAPL) recorded performance in the market was 26.91%, having the revenues showcasing 27.23% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2568.85B, as it employees total of 164000 workers.

The Analysts eye on Apple Inc. (AAPL)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 145.33, with a change in the price was noted +26.52. In a similar fashion, Apple Inc. posted a movement of +19.16% for the period of last 100 days, recording 72,592,984 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AAPL is recording 1.96 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.76.

Technical rundown of Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Raw Stochastic average of Apple Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 99.68%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 99.42%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 97.06% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 89.45%.

Considering, the past performance of Apple Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 26.91%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 15.74%, alongside a downfall of -7.24% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.90% in the 7-day charts and went down by 13.01% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 27.23% during last recorded quarter.