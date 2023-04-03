Perhaps this is the right time to buy: Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR), which is $2.33 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.35 after opening rate of $2.14 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.13 before closing at $2.09.Recently in News on March 20, 2023, Cipher Mining Announces Leadership Team Promotions. Patrick Kelly and Will Iwaschuk to Serve as Co-Presidents. You can read further details here

Cipher Mining Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.94 on 03/29/22, with the lowest value was $0.38 for the same time period, recorded on 12/29/22.

Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) full year performance was -36.51%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cipher Mining Inc. shares are logging -38.36% during the 52-week period from high price, and 510.27% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.38 and $3.78.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1600778 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) recorded performance in the market was 316.07%, having the revenues showcasing 419.16% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 519.59M, as it employees total of 26 workers.

The Analysts eye on Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Cipher Mining Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.24, with a change in the price was noted +1.41. In a similar fashion, Cipher Mining Inc. posted a movement of +154.53% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,237,942 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CIFR is recording 0.04 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.04.

Technical rundown of Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR)

Raw Stochastic average of Cipher Mining Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 70.47%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 79.85%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 70.65% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 61.86%.

Considering, the past performance of Cipher Mining Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 316.07%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 90.98%, alongside a downfall of -36.51% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.88% in the 7-day charts and went down by 46.54% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 419.16% during last recorded quarter.