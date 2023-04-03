NIO Inc. (NIO): Investing has never been easier

Let’s start up with the current stock price of NIO Inc. (NIO), which is $10.51 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $10.60 after opening rate of $10.31 while the lowest price it went was recorded $10.20 before closing at $10.46.Recently in News on April 1, 2023, NIO Inc. Provides March and First Quarter 2023 Delivery Update. NIO Power Swap station 3.0. You can read further details here

NIO Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $24.43 on 06/27/22, with the lowest value was $8.03 for the same time period, recorded on 03/13/23.

NIO Inc. (NIO) full year performance was -52.59%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, NIO Inc. shares are logging -56.98% during the 52-week period from high price, and 30.88% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.03 and $24.43.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 35679510 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the NIO Inc. (NIO) recorded performance in the market was 7.79%, having the revenues showcasing 5.21% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 17.47B, as it employees total of 15204 workers.

Analysts verdict on NIO Inc. (NIO)

During the last month, 24 analysts gave the NIO Inc. a BUY rating, 7 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.61, with a change in the price was noted -1.17. In a similar fashion, NIO Inc. posted a movement of -10.02% for the period of last 100 days, recording 49,921,273 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NIO is recording 0.68 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.46.

NIO Inc. (NIO): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of NIO Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 39.18%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 91.18%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 91.42% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 82.79%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of NIO Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 7.79%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -32.54%, alongside a downfall of -52.59% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 15.88% in the 7-day charts and went up by 15.62% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 5.21% during last recorded quarter.