Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN): Lucky investors are lined up for success

At the end of the latest market close, Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) was valued at $0.12. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.148 while reaching the peak value of $0.1551 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.13. The stock current value is $0.13.Recently in News on March 31, 2023, Mullen and Randy Marion Deliver First Class 1 EV Cargo Vans to UNC Charlotte, Forthcoming Announcement of Additional Customer Class 1 Van Deliveries to Follow. EV cargo vans delivered to University of North Carolina at Charlotte on March 29, 2023, with vehicle orders fulfilled through Randy Marion Automotive, a distributor of Mullen’s commercial EVs. Initial order is for seven vehicles, with subsequent future deliveries expected across UNC’s 16 campuses over the next 12 months. You can read further details here

Mullen Automotive Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.4500 on 03/31/22, with the lowest value was $0.0887 for the same time period, recorded on 03/28/23.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) full year performance was -95.67%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Mullen Automotive Inc. shares are logging -96.19% during the 52-week period from high price, and 48.03% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.09 and $3.45.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 764379187 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) recorded performance in the market was -54.09%, having the revenues showcasing -50.23% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 256.69M, as it employees total of 118 workers.

The Analysts eye on Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Mullen Automotive Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.2565, with a change in the price was noted -0.15. In a similar fashion, Mullen Automotive Inc. posted a movement of -53.17% for the period of last 100 days, recording 228,504,813 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN)

Raw Stochastic average of Mullen Automotive Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 11.86%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 28.40%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 19.93% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 11.99%.

Considering, the past performance of Mullen Automotive Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -54.09%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -60.97%, alongside a downfall of -95.67% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 20.79% in the 7-day charts and went up by -38.53% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -50.23% during last recorded quarter.