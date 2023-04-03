Meeting and exceeding analyst predictions: The Boeing Company (BA)

At the end of the latest market close, The Boeing Company (BA) was valued at $212.43. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $211.75 while reaching the peak value of $214.80 and lowest value recorded on the day was $211.39. The stock current value is $215.72.Recently in News on March 30, 2023, EVA Air Boosts Sustainable Fleet with Five Additional 787-9 Dreamliners. – Repeat order for 787s supports EVA efforts to reduce carbon emissions, grow sustainably. You can read further details here

The Boeing Company had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $221.33 on 02/14/23, with the lowest value was $113.02 for the same time period, recorded on 06/14/22.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Boeing Company (BA) full year performance was 12.65%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The Boeing Company shares are logging -2.53% during the 52-week period from high price, and 90.87% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $113.02 and $221.33.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3256547 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The Boeing Company (BA) recorded performance in the market was 13.24%, having the revenues showcasing 13.24% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 126.45B, as it employees total of 156000 workers.

Specialists analysis on The Boeing Company (BA)

During the last month, 14 analysts gave the The Boeing Company a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 197.76, with a change in the price was noted +50.64. In a similar fashion, The Boeing Company posted a movement of +30.71% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,365,436 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: The Boeing Company (BA)

Raw Stochastic average of The Boeing Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 80.01%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 88.46%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 85.48% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 76.35%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 13.24%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 78.16%, alongside a boost of 12.65% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.55% in the 7-day charts and went up by 0.28% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 13.24% during last recorded quarter.