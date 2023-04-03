Meeting and exceeding analyst predictions: Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI)

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) is priced at $7.08 after the most recent trading session.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $78.40 on 04/01/22, with the lowest value was $3.81 for the same time period, recorded on 03/15/23.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) full year performance was -88.65%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Guardforce AI Co. Limited shares are logging -90.97% during the 52-week period from high price, and 85.83% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.81 and $78.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2068479 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) recorded performance in the market was 39.59%, having the revenues showcasing 35.84% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.93M, as it employees total of 1705 workers.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.83, with a change in the price was noted -1.24. In a similar fashion, Guardforce AI Co. Limited posted a movement of -14.86% for the period of last 100 days, recording 188,239 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GFAI is recording 0.77 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.13.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Guardforce AI Co. Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 16.52%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 60.67%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 31.52% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 21.02%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Guardforce AI Co. Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 39.59%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -27.64%, alongside a downfall of -88.65% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 53.91% in the 7-day charts and went up by 4.27% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 35.84% during last recorded quarter.