mCloud Technologies Corp. (MCLD): Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of mCloud Technologies Corp. (MCLD), which is $0.32 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.3701 after opening rate of $0.357 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.30 before closing at $0.37.Recently in News on March 29, 2023, mCloud Creates Special Committee Retaining ATB Capital Markets Inc. and Maxim Group LLC as Financial Advisors to Explore Strategic Alternatives. mCloud Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: MCLD) (TSXV: MCLD) (“mCloud” or the “Company”), a provider of cloud technology solutions optimizing the performance, reliability, and sustainability of energy-intensive assets, today announced it has formed a special committee comprising independent members of mCloud’s Board of Directors (the “Special Committee”) that has retained ATB Capital Markets Inc. (“ATB”) and Maxim Group LLC (“Maxim”) as financial advisors for the purpose of exploring currently active strategic alternatives. You can read further details here

mCloud Technologies Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.7500 on 03/30/22, with the lowest value was $0.3000 for the same time period, recorded on 03/31/23.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

mCloud Technologies Corp. (MCLD) full year performance was -93.16%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, mCloud Technologies Corp. shares are logging -93.03% during the 52-week period from high price, and 3.61% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.31 and $4.61.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 688306 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the mCloud Technologies Corp. (MCLD) recorded performance in the market was -63.62%, having the revenues showcasing -62.64% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.01M, as it employees total of 216 workers.

The Analysts eye on mCloud Technologies Corp. (MCLD)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.9059, with a change in the price was noted -0.63. In a similar fashion, mCloud Technologies Corp. posted a movement of -66.18% for the period of last 100 days, recording 98,639 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of mCloud Technologies Corp. (MCLD)

Raw Stochastic average of mCloud Technologies Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 1.90%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 3.44%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 16.81% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 28.21%.

Considering, the past performance of mCloud Technologies Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -63.62%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -80.41%, alongside a downfall of -93.16% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -57.15% in the 7-day charts and went up by -65.45% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -62.64% during last recorded quarter.