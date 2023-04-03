Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB): Investing has never been easier

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) is priced at $4.87 after the most recent trading session.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.07 on 11/04/22, with the lowest value was $3.90 for the same time period, recorded on 07/14/22.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) full year performance was -11.32%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. shares are logging -16.93% during the 52-week period from high price, and 31.06% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.72 and $5.86.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 71057503 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) recorded performance in the market was 4.75%, having the revenues showcasing 4.61% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 43.81B, as it employees total of 100600 workers.

The Analysts eye on Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.82, with a change in the price was noted -1.10. In a similar fashion, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. posted a movement of -18.43% for the period of last 100 days, recording 37,883,352 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ITUB is recording 4.29 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.61.

Technical rundown of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB)

Raw Stochastic average of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. in the period of last 50 days is set at 61.77%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 91.97%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 77.37% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 62.77%.

Considering, the past performance of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 4.75%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -2.99%, alongside a downfall of -11.32% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 11.44% in the 7-day charts and went up by 7.58% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 4.61% during last recorded quarter.