IonQ Inc. (IONQ) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $9.40

IonQ Inc. (IONQ) is priced at $6.15 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $5.35 and reached a high price of $6.77, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $5.08. The stock touched a low price of $5.25.Recently in News on March 30, 2023, IonQ Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Update. Full Year Results of $11.1 Million in Revenue and $24.5 Million in Bookings. You can read further details here

IonQ Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $13.76 on 04/04/22, with the lowest value was $3.04 for the same time period, recorded on 12/28/22.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

IonQ Inc. (IONQ) full year performance was -50.28%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, IonQ Inc. shares are logging -55.31% during the 52-week period from high price, and 102.30% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.04 and $13.76.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 33510175 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the IonQ Inc. (IONQ) recorded performance in the market was 78.26%, having the revenues showcasing 73.73% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.02B, as it employees total of 202 workers.

The Analysts eye on IonQ Inc. (IONQ)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the IonQ Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.62, with a change in the price was noted +0.99. In a similar fashion, IonQ Inc. posted a movement of +19.19% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,494,962 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for IONQ is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of IonQ Inc. (IONQ)

Raw Stochastic average of IonQ Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 76.43%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 74.06%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 77.98% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 71.44%.

Considering, the past performance of IonQ Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 78.26%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 28.66%, alongside a downfall of -50.28% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 26.02% in the 7-day charts and went down by 29.20% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 73.73% during last recorded quarter.