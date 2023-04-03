Investors have a limited window left to buy Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS)

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS) is priced at $1.63 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.45 and reached a high price of $1.70, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.46. The stock touched a low price of $1.44.Recently in News on March 30, 2023, Xeris Biopharma Announces Research Evaluation Collaboration and Option Agreement With Regeneron for XeriJect™. Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: XERS), a growth-oriented biopharmaceutical company committed to improving patient lives by developing and commercializing innovative products across a range of therapeutic areas, today announced that it has entered into a platform research evaluation collaboration and option agreement with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, Xeris will use its proprietary drug-formulation platform, XeriJect™, to develop ultra-highly concentrated, ready-to-use, small volume subcutaneous injections of two undisclosed monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) developed by Regeneron. Xeris will receive an upfront payment and potential milestone payments for preclinical achievements. Regeneron has an option to commercially license the Xeris technology for such molecules and nominate additional molecules for reformulation and potential commercialization. Specific financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed. You can read further details here

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.7800 on 03/29/22, with the lowest value was $0.9701 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/23.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS) full year performance was -38.02%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. shares are logging -40.07% during the 52-week period from high price, and 68.02% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.97 and $2.72.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2736266 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS) recorded performance in the market was 22.56%, having the revenues showcasing 30.40% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 200.39M, as it employees total of 355 workers.

Specialists analysis on Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.2996, with a change in the price was noted +0.10. In a similar fashion, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +6.54% for the period of last 100 days, recording 945,968 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for XERS is recording 4.14 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 4.14.

Trends and Technical analysis: Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS)

Raw Stochastic average of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 88.14%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 87.72%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 69.55% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 55.48%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 22.56%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 2.52%, alongside a downfall of -38.02% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 27.34% in the 7-day charts and went up by 22.56% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 30.40% during last recorded quarter.