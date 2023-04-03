Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO): Odds are Looking Good after Recent Activity

At the end of the latest market close, Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) was valued at $4.77. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $4.76 while reaching the peak value of $4.90 and lowest value recorded on the day was $4.64. The stock current value is $5.95.Recently in News on March 27, 2023, Indonesia Energy Announces Updates on Discovery Wells Drilled in 2022 and Development Plans for 2023. Company negotiating for Kruh Block contract extension. You can read further details here

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $30.69 on 04/18/22, with the lowest value was $4.26 for the same time period, recorded on 12/29/22.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) full year performance was -73.72%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited shares are logging -80.61% during the 52-week period from high price, and 39.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.26 and $30.69.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 13901278 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) recorded performance in the market was 27.68%, having the revenues showcasing 27.68% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 44.36M, as it employees total of 28 workers.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.61, with a change in the price was noted -1.05. In a similar fashion, Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited posted a movement of -15.33% for the period of last 100 days, recording 317,097 in trading volumes.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 58.04%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 59.36%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 32.57% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 18.58%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 27.68%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -7.89%, alongside a downfall of -73.72% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 26.06% in the 7-day charts and went up by 8.38% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 27.68% during last recorded quarter.