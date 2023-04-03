Here is why Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 10.75%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS), which is $0.09 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.101 after opening rate of $0.096 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.0923 before closing at $0.10.Recently in News on March 30, 2023, Powerbridge Technologies Acquires Majority Stake in DTI Group to Build Trade Digitalization Ecosystem. Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: PBTS) (“Powerbridge” or the “Company”), a provider of multi-industry technology solutions, has announced today that it has successfully acquired a majority stake of 51% in DTI Group, a leading platform developer and service provider for digital trade infrastructure in China. You can read further details here

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.2100 on 09/20/22, with the lowest value was $0.0804 for the same time period, recorded on 12/16/22.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) full year performance was -75.11%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. shares are logging -95.77% during the 52-week period from high price, and 16.29% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.08 and $2.21.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 16120917 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) recorded performance in the market was -6.78%, having the revenues showcasing -3.61% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 21.10M, as it employees total of 198 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.1121, with a change in the price was noted -0.06. In a similar fashion, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. posted a movement of -37.67% for the period of last 100 days, recording 12,906,245 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS)

Raw Stochastic average of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 11.80%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 25.66%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 33.42% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 26.67%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -6.78%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -84.30%, alongside a downfall of -75.11% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.89% in the 7-day charts and went up by -8.42% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -3.61% during last recorded quarter.