Here is why Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 7.41%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT). It is currently valued at $23.97. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $24.24, after setting-off with the price of $20.87. Company’s stock value dipped to $20.5201 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $20.64.Recently in News on March 28, 2023, Arcturus Therapeutics Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Update and Pipeline Progress. $200 million upfront payment received in December 2022 from CSL collaboration. You can read further details here

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $31.41 on 04/05/22, with the lowest value was $11.70 for the same time period, recorded on 06/16/22.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) full year performance was -12.96%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares are logging -23.70% during the 52-week period from high price, and 104.87% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $11.70 and $31.41.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1066723 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) recorded performance in the market was 41.33%, having the revenues showcasing 38.16% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 548.19M, as it employees total of 170 workers.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 17.95, with a change in the price was noted +0.59. In a similar fashion, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +2.52% for the period of last 100 days, recording 486,351 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ARCT is recording 0.22 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 97.31%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.31%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 87.30% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 76.90%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 41.33%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 71.46%, alongside a downfall of -12.96% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 52.68% in the 7-day charts and went up by 50.66% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 38.16% during last recorded quarter.