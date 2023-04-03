Here is what you need to look for: Bionomics Limited (BNOX)

Bionomics Limited (BNOX) is priced at $2.60 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.05 and reached a high price of $2.9699, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.80. The stock touched a low price of $1.9238.Recently in News on March 8, 2023, Bionomics Reports Promising Full Results Analysis from PREVAIL Phase 2 Study of BNC210 Social Anxiety Disorder (SAD). Both doses of BNC210 as an acute treatment resulted in reductions in anxiety across multiple phases of the public speaking challenge. You can read further details here

The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.90 on 10/27/22, with the lowest value was $1.80 for the same time period, recorded on 03/30/23.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Bionomics Limited shares are logging -76.15% during the 52-week period from high price, and 44.44% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.80 and $10.90.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 847838 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Bionomics Limited (BNOX) recorded performance in the market was -44.09%, having the revenues showcasing -47.37% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 23.64M.

Analysts verdict on Bionomics Limited (BNOX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Bionomics Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.07, with a change in the price was noted -4.65. In a similar fashion, Bionomics Limited posted a movement of -64.14% for the period of last 100 days, recording 87,244 in trading volumes.

Bionomics Limited (BNOX): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Bionomics Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 13.54%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 13.54%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 5.63% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 3.29%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Bionomics Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -44.09%. The shares increased approximately by 15.56% in the 7-day charts and went up by -18.50% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -47.37% during last recorded quarter.