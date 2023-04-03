Gear up for the change! Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY) has hit the volume of 968336

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY) is priced at $2.10 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.85 and reached a high price of $2.18, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.88. The stock touched a low price of $1.83.Recently in News on March 31, 2023, Unicycive Announces Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Update. Closed transformational fundraise that included $30 million financing upfront with up to an additional $100 million tied to satisfaction of milestones. You can read further details here

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.87 on 03/10/23, with the lowest value was $0.40 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/23.

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY) full year performance was 59.09%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -26.83% during the 52-week period from high price, and 424.48% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.40 and $2.87.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 968336 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY) recorded performance in the market was 288.89%, having the revenues showcasing 275.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 28.39M, as it employees total of 9 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.88, with a change in the price was noted +1.33. In a similar fashion, Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of +172.73% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,758,964 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY)

Raw Stochastic average of Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 68.26%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 55.75%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 58.05% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 56.55%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Unicycive Therapeutics Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 288.89%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 250.00%, alongside a boost of 59.09% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.95% in the 7-day charts and went down by 320.00% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 275.00% during last recorded quarter.